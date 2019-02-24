COOS BAY — For a dozen young women, it all came down to this moment. Hand in hand, contestants stood smiling and glowing with anticipation Saturday at the Hales Center for the Performing Arts in Coos Bay as they waited to be crowned in the 2019 Miss Coos County Scholarship Pageant.
For nearly 40 years, the not-for-profit program, which is an affiliate of the national Miss America Organization, has awarded dozens of ambitious young ladies around the county with scholarship funds to further their education and professional goals.
This year, Rachel Rose Sheldon, 23, of Coos Bay took home the title of Miss Coos County 2019. The Southern Oregon University student not only walked away with the crown, but also the Mary Lou Munyon Community Service Scholarship for her over 400 hours of community service. She also received a new Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) focused scholarship awarded by Knife River Materials.
“It’s really amazing and it’s such an honor to able to represent my community,” said Sheldon. “I’ve been in the Miss America Organization since 2015 and it has truly made me a different person in all the best ways possible. I’ve become more confident, well-rounded and I contribute back to my community.”
About $40,000 in scholarships were awarded this year as well as a two-year tuition waiver to Southwestern Oregon Community College and a number of additional cash awards.
Sheldon, who competed against five other young women, is a double major at SOU where she is studying to get her bachelor’s degree in biology and music.
The competition she said has definitely helped her achieve her educational goals as well as provided her with a public platform to speak on causes she’s passionate about.
In alignment with the recent changes to the Miss America Organization, Saturday’s Miss Coos County competition replaced its Lifestyle and Fitness in Swimwear category with a new segment where contestants gave their “Social Impact Statement.”
Sheldon used that time to talk about her platform, Autism Speaks, a nonprofit organization that works to increase research and support for people with autism as well as raise awareness in communities to improve interactions.
“My main motivation to choose this platform was my mom. I grew up following her in the office and around the hospital,” said Sheldon. “She sees so many kids with autism and seeing how she has changed their lives has made me into the person that I am today.”
Sammie Huffman, 17, of Coquille High School also walked away with a crown as she was named the 2019 Miss Coos County Outstanding Teen. Overjoyed with excitement, Huffman also took home the Top Interview Award, which she shared with “Miss” contestant Amanda Merritt.
“It means so much to me to be a part of this program,” said Huffman. “I’ve found a family here and a wonderful group of women who I can now call my sisters. I really can’t describe how happy I am.”
Huffman, a second time Miss Coos County Outstanding Teen, hopes to continue her education in nonprofit business leadership and management. She credits the pageant with boosting her confidence and giving her the tools needed to succeed.
For her platform, she chose to talk about her involvement with Because of You, a social movement which focuses on empowering teens to be kinder to one another and lessen bullying in schools.
“I choose my platform because kindness really speaks to me,” said Huffman. “I want to brighten other people’s lives just like this program has done to mine.”
A new Miss Coos County’s Outstanding Princess was also named by random drawing and was awarded to Kallie Greene. The younger contestants, ages 6-10, escorted the women on stage and also performed their own dance routine.
First runner-up in the “Miss” competition was 21-year-old Renee Symons while the second runner-up title went to 19 year-old Amanda Merritt. For the “Outstanding Teen” competition, Moira O’Bryan, 15, from North Bend High School was named first runner-up and Lily Hanlin, 16, also from North Bend High School was named second runner-up.
In attendance, to crown their successors, were 2018 Miss Coos County Rylee Young, Miss Coos County Outstanding Teen Alyssia Hutchings and Miss Coos County Outstanding Princess Syren Simington as well as Miss Pacific Shores Kaila Tripp and Miss Pacific Shores Outstanding Princess Tha’laya Edwards.
Executive director Amee Springsteen said the journey to Saturday’s event has been a big one for its board and its contestants. She thanked the community for its continued support of the program along with its immense generosity in providing several scholarship opportunities for its contestants.
Springsteen, who completed her first year as executive director, has been a part of the program for years and even earned the title of Miss Coos County herself in 2009.
“This year we had a lot of new girls who had never been here before,” said Springsteen. “For me, since I’ve been in it so long seeing their outlook on things and how they experienced it for the first time really brought new life to the program and a fresh perspective.”
She also thanked all the young women who competed for their hard work and commitment to the program. Other notable awards handed out included Community Partner of the Year, which went to Tan Republic in North Bend and Board Member of the Year Kristi Erbele as well as a $250 cash award donated by the Simington Family to each of the 12 contestants.
New winners Sheldon and Huffman will now go on to compete in the 2019 Miss Oregon and Miss Oregon Outstanding Teen scholarship pageants from June 26-29 at the Seaside Civic & Convention Center.