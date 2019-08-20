MYRTLE POINT — A log truck has overturned on Oregon Route 42 and is blocking two westbound lanes of traffic.
In an update from the Oregon Department of Transportation, the truck is on the east end of Myrtle Point at milepost 21.5. Traffic is limited to one lane in each direction.
According to Myrtle Point Police Department, the truck overturned next to Pete's Superior Collision. Logs are also reportedly on the road and the driver is trapped.
"Motorists should expect congestion and delays until the crash site is cleared," the ODOT release said.
