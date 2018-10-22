NORTH BEND — With elections less than a month away, candidates for North Bend City Council discuss why they’re running and what they would like to do if elected or re-elected.
Jessica Engelke is a running for North Bend City Council for the first time. She is the only candidate that is not seeking re-election.
Engelke was raised in North Bend and spent a number of years traveling, living in big metro areas like New York City and Los Angeles, Calif. She returned to North Bend in 2010.
“I had a really broad range of experiences and I was discussing with my father what the next step might be," Engelke said. "He said ‘you know what, there are worse places to live than North Bend,’ and that really rang true to me. He was right, this is where I want to raise my family."
One thing Engelke really credits her father with is the sense of service to one’s community, which she thinks may stem from his military background. Ultimately that instilled the idea of serving her community as the reason she would like to be on North Bend City Council.
“He really drilled down hard that you give back, you get involved and you don’t complain," she said. "And if you do have something you want to change, you don’t complain about it, you get involved and make a difference."
Seeking a spot on city council is not the only way Engelke is working to better her community. Among other things, she is a member and former president of the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce. For the past two years, she has been the driving force behind the organization of the Charleston Salmon Run.
Engelke feels that her background in business lends her unique perspective on how to operate the City of North Bend. One of her big ideas if elected is to better promote tourism in the area.
“I truly believe we’re on the tipping point of something amazing," Engelke said. "We live in this amazing area. You look outside and it’s gorgeous, there’s lots of recreation, I can’ think of any reason why somebody wouldn’t want to come here and visit. So, continuing to build that tourism economy is important."
After serving one term on North Bend City Council, Pat Goll is seeking re-election so that he may continue to serve the city and its citizens.
“I really enjoy being part of the city and that’s why I ran last time," he said. "I didn’t have any agendas or anything, I just wanted to do the right thing for the city. Honestly I think I’m trying, and I think I know what North Benders want and that’s the reason I’m running again, because there’s got to be some changes."
Goll said that during his term as a city councilor, he’s learned that it takes a long time to get things done in city government. If given another term, Goll said he would continue to work toward road improvements, which was the reason he ran for city council originally.
“When I ran the first time I thought I would help and try to get some streets fixed here in North Bend," he said. "We’ve been working on that for the four years I’ve been in there and basically we finally got one street paved. I want to try and get back in office so that I can further do what I started to do, and honestly didn’t have much luck. So, I’m hoping for more luck this second time."
Born and raised in North Bend, Goll’s family has been involved with the city for many years. His father spent 30 years on North Bend City Council and he spent 19 years as a volunteer fireman with the North Bend Fire Department.
“I love this town," Goll said. "You just look out the window and you can see why. To live on this bay and live so close to the Coquille valley, it doesn’t get any better."
Information on remaining North Bend City Council candidates Bill Richardson and Larry Garboden will be published in tomorrow’s edition of The World.