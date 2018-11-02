With Election Day coming up on Tuesday, voters of Coos County and its various cities will have to make decisions on a number of new measures.
The first is Measure 6-168, a measure that was brought to the ballot through petitions from citizens. The measure ultimately decides whether or not the North Bay Urban Renewal District will continue or be repealed.
North Bay Urban Renewal Plan was set to expire in 2018. The Coos County Board of Commissioners updated the plan to extend the life of the urban renewal agency for an additional 30 years. Some of the citizens of Coos County were unhappy with this extension, and felt the fate of the district should be left to voters to decide.
North Bay Urban Renewal district brings in around $80,000 in tax revenue each year. A common misconception with Urban Renewal tax dollars is that it raises property taxes. Urban Renewal taxes are not an additional tax. They are a portion of property taxes that is dedicated to the Urban Renewal District.
The primary function of the Urban Renewal district is to bring in new infrastructure to the designated Urban Renewal area.
Ultimately a yes vote would end the North Bay Urban Renewal District. A no vote would keep the district open for another 30 years.
Measure 6-169 is a vote that pertains specifically to folks who live in Coquille. If passed, the measure would see the city of Coquille adopt a three percent tax on recreational marijuana products.
It is important to note that if the measure passes the tax would not be applied to marijuana sales designated for medical use.
A yes vote would approve the tax, and a no vote would not adopt the tax.
Measure 6-170 is simply an advisory question to the people of Coos County. Citizens are being asked whether or not the county should be able to tax the commercial marijuana growers.
Currently the state collects a yearly fee from marijuana growers, with state law preventing counties from doing the same.
No immediate action will be taken if there are more yes votes or no votes. The county’s opinion on the issue will likely be presented to state legislature in an attempt to change current laws prohibiting counties from taxing commercial marijuana growers on crops.
Citizens of the City of North Bend are being asked to vote on Measure 6-171, which would increase city public safety fees by $10 per month.
North Bend began collecting public safety fee as a $5 cost collected through citizen’s water bills around a year ago. Starting in July the council decided to increase those fees to $15 in order to balance and approve the city’s budget.
If approved the $15 public safety fee would raise to a $25 public safety fee. The increase in funding will go toward funding equipment and personnel in the North Bend Police and North Bend Fire departments.
According to the city of North Bend the cost to provide police and fire services at their current levels is $5,281,357 this fiscal year, which is over half of the city’s budget. A $10 dollar increase to monthly public safety fees would raise $1,352,250 annually to go toward the needs of the public safety departments.
The city argues that financially it will not be able to maintain its current level of public safety services if the fee increase is not adopted.
A yes vote will approve the $10 fee increase, and a no vote will keep fees the same.
Finally, Measure 6-172 is a decision presented to the citizens of Bandon, which will determine whether or not the city will expend money for a community pool.
In the past both private and public organizations have attempted to organize the construction of a pool in Bandon.
If the measure is passed a pool constructed with or without public funds will not be the financial responsibility of Bandon should maintenance be required.
A no vote will keep the city financially involved in the maintenance of the pool, and a yes vote will allow the city to not have to financially maintain the pool.