DOUGLAS COUNTY -- Reedsport will be deciding on three new city measures this Election Day, including a gas tax, a marijuana tax, and a double majority referendum.
Election Day results were not available at press time.
Measure 10-138 is a measure that stems from a May 2015 city of Reedsport election. According to the measure filling, a local tax was presented to voters and close to 75 percent voted to adopt this new tax. However, because the issue did not receive enough votes to establish a double majority, it was defeated.
With the double majority rule, Reedsport city measures must have 50 percent voter turnout for a measure to pass.
A no vote will amend the city’s charter so that it no longer requires a double majority voter turnout to adopt a new measure.
Measure 10-140 is a seasonal gas and diesel tax that will add a three cent per gallon tax on the sale of fuel for vehicles in the summer months. If approved the tax will be added to gas and diesel sales from May through October.
As an example, if someone were to purchase 10 gallons of gas, they would have to pay an additional 30 cents in city taxes if the measure passes.
The idea behind this measure is that folks who stay in Reedsport, or even just pass through, during tourist season will most definitely purchase fuel for vehicles. This tax would take advantage of the tourism months, and bring a new source of revenue to the city.
Measure 10-136 involves a tax being placed on the sale of marijuana. If the measure passes, a five percent tax will be added to the sale of medical marijuana and a 10 percent tax will be added to the sale of recreational marijuana.
Proceeds generated by the tax are slated to go toward law enforcement, park maintenance, and storm water projects.