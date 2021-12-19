One Coos Bay family has gone overboard to bring Christmas joy to the community. The LaMar family in Empire has decorated their home with a light display that must be seen to be appreciated. With thousands of lights matching music that can be played on your car radio, the display will keep guests entertained for up to 30 minutes. In a Facebook post, the family said they are trying to spread Christmas cheer not only through their light display but also by providing Christmas gifts for needy families. The LaMar family said they are accepting donations and will match the first $1,000, with all the money being spend on families in need during the holidays. The lights can be seen at 590 Montgomery Street, and information is available by finding LaMar Family Lights on Facebook.

