The old Englewood School site on the 1400 block of Pennsylvania Avenue in Coos Bay is one step closer to overcoming its recent troubled past.
The Coos Bay City Council on Tuesday approved an intergovernmental agreement with Coos County to offer the site to Northwest Housing Alternatives for low-income housing where the school once stood. When completed, the nonprofit organization hopes to offer more than 40 multi family units for people living at or below the poverty line.
The county will donate the land and the city is paying to clean it up, that price tags is estimated at roughly $700,000.
“It’s one of those perfect opportunities where the city and county can work together to create something that’s really needed. We have a housing shortage,” City Manager Rodger Craddock affirmed.
The cost of clean up exceeds the value of the property, according to Craddock, so a private for-profit developer was unlikely to be interested.
Northwest Housing, which builds low-income housing around the state of Oregon, has five years to complete the project under the agreement.
Family housing is a happy ending for the property which has been called an “eye sore” by city and county officials due to its severe disrepair for roughly seven years.
The Englewood School was first opened in 1900 and refurbished in the 1950s. The school district continued to use the facility for continuing education after the elementary school was closed until it was sold to a private party.
In 2014, a fire destroyed the old school and the former owner moved away and left it in what the county deemed “a dangerous condition.”
Coos County eventually foreclosed for back taxes owed in 2018.
Getting the school site to this point of being close to development was a long and drawn out process, according to Coos Bay officials, but they recently got the green light and are slated to begin work.
In order to clean the site, a plan had to be approved by state and federal authorities and a contract awarded, which just now occurred.
“I think it’ll take a couple of months to complete the work, and we should be getting started right away,” said Craddock.
“This is one of those times when government had to step in because the cost of clean up exceeded the value of the property. Had we not been able to do that, the property would have just sat there,” according to Craddock.
The county, in agreement with the city of Coos Bay, offered the property to Northwest Housing Alternatives, which plans to build housing for cash strapped workers in a market where prices continue to outstrip incomes of low-income working people in Coos Bay.
26% of Coos Bay residents are considered “severely rent burdened” according to Oregon Housing and Community Services. The designation means that residents are spending half or more of their incomes on rent.
Once the site is cleaned of debris, asbestos removed from the area and prepared for building Northwest Housing Alternatives will be able to break ground on the housing units. A fact that the Coos Bay City Council applauded.
“I’m glad to see this move forward. We need the housing,” said Councilor Drew Farmer, who was met with nodding approval by the rest of council.
