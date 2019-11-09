COOS BAY — For some, helping those in need is a calling. For veteran and Coos Bay City Councilor Drew Farmer, several members of his family and ancestors, going back to before the nation's founding, have joined the armed services to serve and help others in need.
Farmer served in the United States Navy as a personnel specialist, doing accounting, enlistment and discharge paperwork and similar tasks. He recalled he was attached to a command that would activate and mobilize reserve forces to relieve or aid U.S. Army forces in the Middle East and at home.
"We processed a hundred to 300 people a week for about a year, transferring them on temporary orders from the Navy to the Army," he said.
Responsibility to serve
Farmer was enlisted from 2005 to 2009. He recalled, at the time, there was talk of possibly reinstating the draft. He said he felt he might be a better candidate for service than others, and that by volunteering it might save someone from being picked up during a draft.
"I figured if more people signed up, then that was less people they were going to have to force into service," he said. "And it was something I wanted to do, and it was the right time to do it."
Farmer said he was raised on the concept that if someone needs help, and you have the ability to assist them, you have an obligation to do what you can. He added he feels if someone is being wronged, bullied, or otherwise needs help, there's an obligation to intercede.
"It plays out in the geo-political realm," he said. "You've got genocides other places in the world, people being gassed and killed, we have an obligation to intercede if we have the ability."
The history of service in Farmer's family goes back quite a way. He recalled doing a genealogy project in school, of his mother's side of the family, and was able to trace ancestors serving in every American war back to the Revolution and beyond.
A family of service
While Farmer is the only member of his immediate family to serve, some of his cousins also enlisted in the military as well as relatives further back on the family tree. One of his grandfathers served during Vietnam and toward the end of Korea, originally joining the U.S. Marines before transferring to the U.S. Air Force. Farmer's great-grandfather was also in the Navy during World War II, and recalls serving on three different ships that went down in the Pacific and European theaters.
Farmer said his grandfather didn't talk much about his service during Vietnam and Korea. However, he recalled hearing that his grandparents met while his grandfather was stationed at Shutter's Creek when it was an Air Force base. According to Farmer, his grandfather was responsible for buying ice cream for the officer's club, and met his future wife while she worked at the store he went to.
His great-grandfather, however, had more stories. Farmer recalled hearing how he was serving on the USS Trenton when a Kamikaze flyer tried to dive into it. A picture was taken during the battle of him manning an AA gun. Farmer said the story goes that, in the moments the picture depicts, there was a flash of light on the plane, then it flew over the Trenton and clipped a merchant ship. Farmer's great-grandfather also told of being on a ship that went down at the Cape of Good Hope.
"Some stories aren't as good of a role model," Farmer said with a laugh. "By the end of the war, he had lifetime bans from Italy and Argentina."
Farmer said one of his great-grandfather's favorite stories, though, was of his ship receiving the royal family of Luxembourg as they were being evacuated from Europe. He said it was particularly interesting because, later in the war, his great uncle, who served in the Army, pushed into Luxembourg as part of the liberation forces under General Patton.
"We've got a lot of military in the family history," he said. "Prior to that, we served the English … We haven't missed a war yet."