Over the last few months, I have used this space to write about the great outdoors. But as COVID restrictions lift, many of the indoor gems that have been locked down are starting to open again.
Last week, I ventured into the Coos History Museum during its Juneteenth celebration. I took my 15-year-old with me to get a truly independent view, because I seem to fall in love with every place I visit.
When you enter the museum, one of the first things you see is a sign that the museum goes way back when looking at history. In building its location, the museum got support from the Coquille Indian Tribe, and the entryway into the museum is a testament to the tribe.
I thought that was a perfect was to open the museum because you can't look at the history of Coos Bay or Coos County without telling the story of the Coquille Indian Tribe and the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians. The native tribes were the first people here and their history is our history.
At the entryway and in other exhibits inside the museum, the Indian tribes showcase handmade items used in day-to-day life long before the time of cell phones, microwaves and food delivery.
The Tribes used what the land provided, and with that they captured fish, game, collected water, made clothes and much more. If you visit the museum, look closely at the items donated by the Tribes. They tell a story of their own.
Anyone who has lived in Coos Bay for a long gets an idea of the history - timber, ocean resources and agriculture played a large role during the early days of the community.
All of those aspects and more can be seen in the museum as the story of Coos Bay and the region is brought to life.
Directly in the front entrance is a large saw demonstrating how early mills cut through logs. That is followed with a replica boat, showcasing how early settlers got around on the rivers and even in the ocean.
Slices of the major woods used in the timber industry tower over guests, showcasing the wood that employed, clothed and fed generations of Coos County residents.
Several different handmade boats are on display, showcasing the style and skill that went into building craft that allowed for transportation and fishing during the earlier days of the region.
Every part of the museum showcases a different aspect of the county's history. The ground floor is the permanent exhibit, which tells a variety of stories.
One of my favorite things to read about and look over is the cranberry industry that continues to be a major economic engine in Bandon. I am intrigued by the cranberry industry largely because I know little about it. But reading about that part of the region, and especially seeing a creation built locally to harvest cranberries was one of my favorite things.
One Juneteenth, perhaps the biggest draw was the display on Alonzo Tucker, and the story of his lynching in 1902. The museum highlights a lot of the good from our community, but it does a good job including the bad. During Juneteenth, a historical marker remembering Tucker and lynching in the United States was unveiled and will permanently be on display.
The upper floor of the museum has changing exhibits. Currently, the exhibit showcases the A to Z of local history. Among the items on display are a variety of lights used to light bridges, a gun used to hunt whales, clothing and much more.
One are that surprised me was a display showcasing dairy farms in history. I know there are some large dairy farms in Northern California, but I had no idea there were farms in Coos County in the past.
The history of a community is vital, both in knowing where we came from and knowing what mistakes to avoid in the future. The Coos History Museum does an excellent job telling that story.
The Coos History Museum is located at 1210 N. Front Street overlooking the Coos River. It is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Entry fees are $7 for adults and $3 for children with a family rate of $17 for up to six people. Museum members, active-duty military and children under 5 are free. The museum also opens its doors for free every second Saturday of the month.
I enjoyed learning about the history of the community, and for the record, my 15-year-old thought it was "pretty cool," too.
