Coos Bay said goodbye to its longtime police chief Tuesday while greeting his hand-picked replacement during a festive ceremony at city hall.
Chief Gary McCullough, who joined the department as a reserve officer in 1993, concluded his 27-year career by thanking the city, police force and his family for years of support. McCullough, who served as chief for more than 11 years, passed the responsibility on to Chris Chapanar, who began his career in 2000.
City Manager Rodger Craddock, who served as police chief before McCullough and worked for years with both men, praised the transition. A large crowd, which included three former chiefs, dozens of police for different departments, the city council, friends and family and representatives of local fire and EMS services, watched the ceremony.
“I think this is a testament to the respect these two gentlemen have earned,” Craddock said. “The police chief is a critical position here in Coos Bay. Because of that, they get praise for success when everyone does what they’re supposed to do, and they’re blamed for failure when things don’t go so well.”
Craddock recounted how he and McCullough were hired at the same time, went through trainings together and ascended the ranks of the police department together.
“I watched in awe as you rose through the ranks of the police department,” Craddock told McCollough. “You were the obvious choice to be named police chief 11 years ago. I have never regretted naming you police chief.”
Craddock then turned to Chapanar, who he served beside for many years.
“I had the opportunity to work with a number of reserve officers, and I can honestly say you were the best,” Craddock told him. “You have excelled in your law enforcement career.”
After receiving retirement gifts from the city and Oregon Association of Chiefs of Police, McCullough spoke to the crowd.
“When I thought about today, there are two statements that came to mind,” McCullough said. “I am blessed and it is an honor to serve. It truly is an honor to serve the community as a police officer and chief of police for 27-1/2 years.”
McCullough said working Coos Bay has been an amazing experience.
“I do want to take the time to thank the men and women of the Coos Bay Police Department,” he said. “For the last 11-1/2 years, it has been my privilege to lead this group. I thank you all so very much.”
After thanking a number of people, McCullough turned to Craddock.
“I want to thank this man for all he’s done for me,” McCullough said. “We began this journey together as reserve police officers. I still remember the day I came into my office and you were sitting at my desk with your feet up and you said, ‘I want my desk back.’ I replied, ‘Sorry, no give backs.’”
As he looked to his wife, Lori, and his three children, who all attended the ceremony, McCullough struggled to maintain his composure.
“I heard that growing up with a dad who’s a police officer can be challenging,” he said. “I learned more from them on how to be a great dad than I could teach them how to be great kids. There is no way I could have achieved this without your support and encouragement. I’m so very thankful you were by my side.”
In his final words as chief, McCullough spoke the men and women serving in the Coos Bay Police Department.
“Watch out for each other and take care of each other,” he said. “This is a dangerous and challenging profession, but it can also be the most rewarding.”
McCullough then passed the position of chief to Chapanar, who was formally appointed in by Craddock. Chapanar then turned to the McCullough.
“You’ve been an amazing chief to work under for the past 11 years,” he said. “You’ve taught me so many things. You’ve mentored me. I take this position not lightly, but with great recognition of its responsibilities to the city. I really understand the commitment of this assignment and what it will require of me. I’m committed to do so to the best of my ability.”
Chapanar said the four key values of the Coos Bay Police Department are honor, integrity, excellence and teamwork. As chief, he will work to make sure those values are fulfilled every day.
“It is my promise as the new chief of police that we will not lose sight of these values,” he said.
To sum up his mindset as chief, Chapanar read a quote from legendary football coach Vince Lombardi.
“Gentlemen, we are going to relentlessly chase perfection, knowing full well we will not catch it, because nothing is perfect. But we are going to relentlessly chase it, because in the process we will catch excellence. I am not remotely interested in just being good,” Lombardi once said.
“We, the Coos Bay Police Department, will continue to chase perfection,” Chapanar added.
