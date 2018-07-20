NORTH BEND – In a quiet, time-honored tradition, the U.S. Coast Guard Sector North Bend saw a Change of Command on July 20.
Though Capt. Michael A. Mullen had only been commander of the area since last year, he passed off his duties and authority to the new commander, Capt. Olav Saboe on Friday morning. Rear Admiral David Throop, commander Coast Guard 13th District, presided over the ceremony.
“My watch words are ‘serve with compassion, act with purpose, and model professionalism,’” Mullen told The World. “If everyone does that, everyone does much better.”
He urged the public on the Southern Oregon Coast to continue supporting the Coast Guard.
“We’re here for you,” he said. “We will do the best we can for you, but need your help to support us as well.”
Before passing on his command to Saboe, he stood before most of the service men and women from Sector North Bend, and their families, to bid farewell. During his goodbyes, he explained that he is retiring from the Coast Guard to be near family. He expressed how difficult the past year had been to be away from his family, who sat in the front row.
“I’m coming home,” he said to them.
Mullen told The World that he is retiring after 26 years in the Coast Guard and is now headed to Cleveland and other opportunities.
According to a press release from the Coast Guard, Mullen logged over 3,000 flight hours during his service and also served a staff tour at the Coast Guard Headquarters as the Asset Division Chief for the Deputy Commandant for Mission Support.
As for Saboe, he brings with him 22 years of Coast Guard experience and arrives from Newport, Rhode Island’s U.S. Naval War College.
“This is a dream job to come down to the Pacific Northwest,” he said. “I’m looking forward to being here and being a part of the community, which is the great thing about the Coast Guard . . . you can be a part of the community.”
Saboe earned his Masters of Arts Degree in National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College. Before that he “helped oversee multi-mission Coast Guard operations from the California-Oregon border to Point Arena, Calif.,” the release stated.
Saboe’s new command at Sector North Bend manages and supports other Coast Guard units over a span of 220 miles from the Oregon-California border to Pacific City.
“Sector North Bend guards the Oregon coast through the aggressive and professional prosecution of all Coast Guard missions,” the release said.
As for Mullen, when asked what he leaves behind, he said the message that if you “take care of your people, then that will take care of everything.”