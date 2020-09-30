COOS BAY — A Monterey pine is being removed from Mingus Park by Patrick Myers Tree Service, a task that took most of two days to complete and should be done by Wednesday afternoon.
The stately pine, estimated to be 55 years old and 90 feet tall, was located near the park's picnic shelter. On May 19, a certified arborist assessed the tree and determined it was infested with turpentine beetles, in poor health and would be a continually increasing safety hazard.
City of Coos Bay Public Works Administrator Randy Dixon said the infestation occurred from extirpation from pine pitch canker caused by Fusarium circinatum, a fungal disease native to the southeast United States and found (in 1986) to have been introduced to California.
"When trees begin to die of the disease, they attract bark beetles, which provide a pathway for infection and ultimately the health of the tree," Dixon said in an email.
A wind storm could cause any of the large branches to fall and cause damage to property or injury to people, city workers at Mingus Park said Tuesday.
The removal of the tree required the use of heavy equipment and several workers from Patrick Myers Tree Service. A crane truck was used to move the larger branches and the trunk. Park walkers and others stopped to watch the process.
"Typically the city donates wood from trees it removes on city property to the local Salvation Army, which is then split and delivered to the less fortunate folks in our community as a heat source," Dixon wrote. "However, this Monterey pine is deceased and infected with beetles and we do not want to spread the beetle. Patrick Myers is tasked with removal."
Monterey pines typically have an average life span of 80 to 90 years. They are the most rapid growing pine of over 90 species that occur in the world. Young trees can grow up to 6.5 feet per year, generally reaching from 39 to 59 feet within 25 years.
Land for Mingus Park was acquired through donations from the Perham Park Company and Joseph F. Williams in 1925. Additional land was purchased in later years. Originally the park was called Marshfield City Park and in 1937 the Parks Commission passed a resolution changing the name to Mingus Park in honor of local resident Dr. Everett Mingus. As chair of the Parks Commission, Dr. Mingus was instrumental in the park's development.
City records indicate the grading plan for Mingus Park commenced in 1933, a topographic map was created in 1937 showing topography around the lake, Dixon wrote. Actual park development started sometime after 1940, Herchell Webber, landscape architect, provided a site plan for lower and upper Mingus Park, which included at the time these site amenities for lower park: tennis court, softball field and play area, wading pool, croquet, restrooms, canoe shelter. In upper lake area; picnic area, rock garden (Choshi), outdoor theater (now the swimming pool area), overlook, Boy and Girl Scout cabin, parking and trails.
Regarding Monterey pines, there is a historic Monterey pine that was planted in Shore Acres State Park between 1906 and 1921 by the Simpson family as part of their extensive estate. Louis J. Simpson was a lumberman, shipbuilder and founder of the city of North Bend. In 1942, Simpson sold his estate to Oregon, designating it as a park. The tree was recognized in 2002 as the largest of its species in the United States by the National Register of Big Trees.
Anyone with questions about the tree removal in Mingus Park can contact Public Works and Community Development Operations Administrator Randy Dixon by phone: 541-269-1181 ext. 2201 or by email: rdixon@coosbay.org.
