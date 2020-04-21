COOS BAY — In response to the low number of COVID-19 patients in Coos County, Bay Area Hospital leadership announced Tuesday that 71 employees have gone on furlough.
“Bay Area Hospital has been focused on standing ready to serve the community from the outset of this coronavirus pandemic when we fully expected to see a patient surge that could stretch us to the brink,” stated the hospital in their announcement.
Leadership introduced a temporary furlough opportunity for 67 positions last week, which is expected to last 45 days. As of Tuesday, 71 employees had signed up, most voluntarily. Furloughed employees will report back to work after the agreed upon time, but may be called back early with 72-hours’ notice. All furloughed staff members will retain health benefits and seniority.
“Our staff is our most valuable resource, and we are already beginning to plan to support the recovery,” said Brian Moore, president and CEO of the hospital. “As we reopen healthcare, we want to have the necessary talent to accommodate the needs to address the healthcare issues that have been necessarily delayed. By offering a furlough, it allows for the staff to apply for unemployment benefits instead of taking a drastic reduction in their pay due to the reduced hours worked and depleting vacation time.
“We support the stay at home efforts and sacrifices being made by so many people across the region and believe it has helped us avoid a surge of patients in our community. We reached a point where employees were using up all of their time off, and we needed to do something different.”
According to the release, more employees signed up for furlough than opportunities were available. Those who were denied furlough will be placed on a waiting list in case more are offered.
Staff notes that they’ve tested and cared for over 65 patients with signs and symptoms of COVID-19. As of Tuesday evening, all results have been negative. They said there has been a “dramatic decrease” in patient volume in services throughout the hospital. Due to the reduction of services some departments are being prioritized and staff were asked to reduce hours.
“We have been and will remain open to care for those who need emergency or hospital care,” states the release, adding that most services are still available. “We are proud to be here to support the community as needed.”
