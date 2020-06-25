COOS COUNTY — On Thursday afternoon, Gov. Kate Brown announced that 57 adults in custody who are medically vulnerable will be released early.
None of the 57 adults in custody were from Shutter Creek Correctional Institution outside of North Bend and there are no adults in custody being released into Coos County.
Kenneth Robertson, 64, has been in prison for since 2017 for manufacturing meth and is the only adult in custody to be released into Douglas County. Robertson’s initial sentence was up on July 4, 2021.
“I received a list of 61 adults in custody from the Department of Corrections for consideration of commutation. I have authorized the commutation process to begin for 57 of those individuals, all of whom are particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 and who do not present an unacceptable public safety risk. I would like to thank Director Peters and her team for their diligence in completing their case-by-case analysis,” said Gov. Brown in a statement on Thursday.
While the 57 individuals from across the state will now have shorter sentences behind bars, their time being monitored by the state will continue.
“Those granted commutation will still be subject to post-prison supervision. Time remaining on each adult in custody’s original prison sentence will be converted to post-prison supervision and added to their PPS sentence,” said a release from the Governor’s office.
According to the memo, post-prison supervision includes “checking in with their parole officer, participating in substance abuse and mental health evaluations and not possessing any firearms.”
Department of Corrections Director Colette Peters noted in her letter to the Governor to not commute the post-prison supervision part of these sentences.
“Governor, I have done everything to screen these individuals, based on your criteria, to the best of my ability. Through my personal review of the files, it is clear most of these individuals have significant substance use disorder needs and extensive criminal histories,” said Peters before recommending post-prison supervision.
The individuals that will be released were not only particularly vulnerable to COVID-19 but also had served over 50% of their sentence and have a good record of conduct for the past year, among other qualifications.
The DOC noted that 16 of the individuals being released have housing plans in place, while work is being done to find approved housing for the other 41 individuals.
