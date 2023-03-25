The North Bend Fire Department invites you to attend the 56th Annual Pancake Feed at the North Bend Fire Department, located at 1880 McPherson St., in North Bend. The event will be held on Sunday, April 2nd, 2023 from 8 am until 1 pm.
In addition to feasting on some of the world’s best pancakes and slabs of ham, you’ll also be able to participate in some raffles and silent auctions. This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the North Bend Fire Department so please come down and help support your local Firefighters!
The cost of breakfast will be $7 per adult, $5 for kids 6-12 and kids 6 and under are free! A family of 5 or more will get to enjoy the meal for a flat fee of $25.
The money raised from this event directly supports some very important charitable programs of the North Bend Fire Department. The Kids at Christmas Program and the Backpacks for Kids Program, both of which help local families in times of need, wouldn’t happen without the financial assistance the Pancake Feed provides.
Hope to see you all at the North Bend Fire Department on April 2nd!
