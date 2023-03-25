North Bend Fire Department

North Bend Fire Department

The North Bend Fire Department invites you to attend the 56th Annual Pancake Feed at the North Bend Fire Department, located at 1880 McPherson St., in North Bend.  The event will be held on Sunday, April 2nd, 2023 from 8 am until 1 pm.

In addition to feasting on some of the world’s best pancakes and slabs of ham, you’ll also be able to participate in some raffles and silent auctions. This is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the North Bend Fire Department so please come down and help support your local Firefighters!



