Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is awarding $500,000 to the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians (CTCLUSI) for air monitoring to improve public health.
“One of the most important steps in protecting frontline communities from air pollution is actually monitoring their air so that we can see where there are problems and take steps to address them,” said Senator Merkley. “This funding for the CTCLUSI will help shine a light on problems that are getting in the way of clean air and give the community better tools to keep themselves safe from air pollutants.”
“Preventing pollution in Oregon and nationwide requires accurate and reliable data to do the job effectively,” Wyden said. “I’m glad this federal investment will help the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians achieve that goal so people in the region can breathe cleaner air and stay healthy.”
This EPA funding will enable the community to deploy Purple Air monitors in the CTCLUSI five county service area, develop a dashboard and outreach materials illustrating relationships in air quality and heating sources, and conduct a needs assessment on critical air quality issues, followed by the development of action plans to implement recommendations arising from the assessment.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In