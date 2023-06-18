Grant
Photo: Metro Creative

Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden announced that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is awarding $500,000 to the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians (CTCLUSI) for air monitoring to improve public health.

“One of the most important steps in protecting frontline communities from air pollution is actually monitoring their air so that we can see where there are problems and take steps to address them,” said Senator Merkley. “This funding for the CTCLUSI will help shine a light on problems that are getting in the way of clean air and give the community better tools to keep themselves safe from air pollutants.”  

