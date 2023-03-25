Students learn at hatchery

Coquille Junior/Senior High School students learn about their new roles as caretakers of young salmon.

Students at Coquille Junior/Senior High School welcomed 5,000 tiny Chinook salmon this week, reviving a tradition that had gone dormant in recent years.

With salmon hatchlings provided by a new partnership between the Coquille Indian Tribe and state officials, and with help from Coquille’s Salmon and Trout Enhancement Program, the school is resuming a salmon program that reaches back to the 1980s. Principal Jeff Philly remembers working at the school’s hatchery as a teen.

Fry swimming in tank


