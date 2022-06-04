Applications are now being accepted for the 2022 Prefontaine Memorial Run. The 10,000-meter road run is slated for a 10:05 a.m. start on Saturday, September 17, in downtown Coos Bay. After a two-year hiatus when the Prefontaine Runs scheduled for 2020 and 2021 were cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the organizing committee is confident that the 2022 race can be safely conducted, according to Bob Huggins, executive director.
A stand-alone 5K high school cross-country team competition, now in its 31st year, will start at 9:45 a.m., and a 2-mile fun run at 10:05 a.m.
Awards for the 10K run will be given in five-year age groups. First- through third-place finishers in each division will receive awards. The top three individual finishers in the high school cross-country race will receive awards, as well as the first three boy’s and girl’s teams. The awards ceremony for these races will be held next to the finish line on the Prefontaine Track at Pirate Stadium at Marshfield High School.
The entry fee is $40 if made prior to September 14 and $50 thereafter. High school team competitors must register on athletic.net and will receive a discounted registration fee. For runners 18 and under competing in the 10K or 2-mile fun run, the race fee is $20. A Pre Run t-shirt is included in the entry fee. Register online by logging onto the Prefontaine Run website at www.prefontainerun.com.
