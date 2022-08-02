The fair invokes thought of corn dogs, cotton candy and Ferris wheels. But no fair would be complete without 4-H.
The Coos County fair 4-H exhibits have an extensive display of animals of all shapes and sizes. Fair-goers can walk through the barns and see sheep, goats, poultry, rabbits, cavies, horses, livestock, llamas and more. The grounds are complete with a livestock and horse arena where 4-H and FFA members proudly show the animals they raised.
Bekah Nicholson, of Myrtle Point, just finished her freshman year of high school. She has been raising Boer goats in 4-H since she was in fifth-grade. She and 12-year-old Laryn Garrigos gave their goats a good wash at the wash station on the first day of the fair to get them ready for their showings.
“I like seeing all of the different animals and having the experience at the fair,” Garrigos said.
The girls said raising and interacting with their goats has taught them a lot.
“You have to feed them twice a day, make sure their pen is clean, make sure they have fresh water and make sure they are happy,” Nicholson said.
“You want to walk them because then they will get hungry and eat more,” Garrigos added.
Almost 30 4-H and FFA clubs are participating in the Coos County fair. Their animal programs give children in grades 5 to 12 the opportunity to learn the skills of raising animals for breeding or meat purposes. Those in the meat project (beef, poultry, rabbit, sheep, meat goat and swine) have the option to participate in the animal auction at the end of the county fair.
Wyatt Richards said he saves the money he makes through the auction program. This year he will auction Bear – a black angus cross breed. Richards said he got involved in 4-H because his father and uncle were both in the program when they were young.
“But other than that I really like spending time with the animals,” he said. “Also I learned to take care of something that weighs way more than me.”
The 4-H program at the Coos County fair also includes exhibits on less traditional animals. Lyric Cagely brought her guinea pigs Sonic and Denver to the fair for the first time this year at the rabbit and cavy exhibit.
“I have learned so much about how to take care of them properly, like that they need vitamin C and they aren’t just an animal – they have their own personalities,” she said.
“This one is a bit more skittish,” she said while holding Sonic. “The other one is pretty chill, like ‘Oh ok you are taking me out.’ But they are both very friendly."
