The fair invokes thought of corn dogs, cotton candy and Ferris wheels. But no fair would be complete without 4-H.

The Coos County fair 4-H exhibits have an extensive display of animals of all shapes and sizes. Fair-goers can walk through the barns and see sheep, goats, poultry, rabbits, cavies, horses, livestock, llamas and more. The grounds are complete with a livestock and horse arena where 4-H and FFA members proudly show the animals they raised.

