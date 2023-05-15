Blackberry Festival

For the 39th year, the Blackberry Arts Festival will be coming to downtown Coos Bay with a two-day celebration of everything blackberries.

 Contributed photo

The Coos Bay Downtown Association presents the 39th Annual Blackberry Arts Festival on Saturday, August 26. and Sunday, August 27. This is a free event with activities centered on Central Avenue and will feature an impressive array of talented artisans, music, and great food, including lots of blackberry items.

This is a juried art show, so come see all the amazing hand-crafted art and blackberry related food. Festival hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

