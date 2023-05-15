The Coos Bay Downtown Association presents the 39th Annual Blackberry Arts Festival on Saturday, August 26. and Sunday, August 27. This is a free event with activities centered on Central Avenue and will feature an impressive array of talented artisans, music, and great food, including lots of blackberry items.
This is a juried art show, so come see all the amazing hand-crafted art and blackberry related food. Festival hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.
Music is provided Saturday and Sunday by the CBDA. Come check out the singer and songwriters; Saturday- Jeff Torrence at noon, Trent Beaver at 2 p.m. and Terry Rob at 4 p.m. Sunday- Chris Coach at noon and Ben Rice at 2 p.m.
The fifth annual “It’s All Berry Good” Blackberry Recipe Contest will be held on Saturday, August 26. Recipes featuring blackberries will be accepted at 10 a.m. at the Coos Bay Elks #1160 located on Central Avenue in downtown Coos Bay. Judging will begin at 11:30 a.m. and the winners will be announced no later than 2 p.m. Prize awards will be made at 2 p.m. at The Elks. For more information call 541-266-9706.
Keep an eye out for the sign of the blackberry throughout the festival and downtown. This year several local restaurants will be joining in the blackberry celebration. You will know it when you see it!
