The Coos Bay Downtown Association presents the 38th annual Blackberry Arts Festival on Saturday, August 27, and Sunday, August 28. This is a free event with activities centered on Central Avenue and will feature an impressive array of talented artisans, music and great food, including lots of blackberry items. Festival hours are 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Music is provided Saturday and Sunday by K-DOCK Radio.
The fourth annual “It’s All Berry Good” Blackberry Recipe Contest will be held on Saturday, August 27. Recipes featuring blackberries will be accepted at 10 a.m. at the Coos Bay Elks #1160 located on Central Avenue in downtown Coos Bay. Judging will begin at 11:30 a.m. and the winners will be announced no later than 2 p.m. Prize awards will be made at 2 p.m. at The Elks. For information, call 541-266-9706.
