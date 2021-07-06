On Saturday July 17, Coos Art Museum opens its 27th Maritime Art Exhibition in the first floor Maggie Karl Gallery. The juried exhibition displays maritime-themed artwork by major artists from across the United States and Canada. 68 works by 36 of the nation’s leading maritime artists are featured. The works are in a variety of media, including, oil, watercolor, acrylic, pastel and sculpture. The exhibition runs through September 25. It is sanctioned by the American Society of Marine Artists, co-sponsored by the Oregon International Port of Coos Bay and funded by a grant from the Coquille Tribal Fund.
Coos Art Museum’s annual Maritime Art Exhibition is the American Society of Marine Artists regional competition for the entire western United States. It is the oldest continuous maritime art competition on the West Coast. The ASMA jurors include Richard Boyer of Salt Lake City, Utah, Jon Olson of Seal Beach, California, and Len Tantillo of Nassau, New York. Works will be honored for Best in Show; Peoples’ Choice Award; Oregon International Port of Coos Bay Award; Coos Art Museum Board of Directors Award and Honorable Mention Ribbons.
Kimberly Wurster of Coquille is the featured maritime artist and her paintings will be highlighted in the adjacent Perkins Gallery during the exhibition. Prior to moving to Oregon, Wurster and her husband Scott developed wildlife refuges in Montana. A classical cellist for over 40 years, Wurster shifted her artistic focus in 1995 to painting. Kimberly creates her paintings primarily in pastel, watercolor or acrylic, sometimes incorporating ink and other forms of mixed media. She enjoys painting a variety of subjects including landscapes but has a particular fondness for birds and wildlife.
The Museum will host its annual maritime fundraising dinner beginning at 5 p.m., July 17. This exciting event features the popular silent art auction, beer and wine sales and enjoyable camaraderie. Delicious food offerings will be catered by Black Market Gourmet of Coos Bay. Auction artworks include pieces by participating 27th Maritime Art Exhibition artists and local artists. A special facet of the auction is the sale of recently completed plein air maritime paintings.
Tickets for the dinner and auction are $50 for museum members and $55 for non-members. The tickets are available by calling Coos Art Museum at (541) 267-3901 or by visiting the museum at 235 Anderson Avenue, Coos Bay. Credit cards are accepted. Please RSVP for dinner tickets by Friday, July 9.
Coos Art Museum has been a cultural focal point of Oregon’s scenic Southern Coast since 1966. It occupies an historic 1936 Art Deco U.S. Federal Building in downtown Coos Bay. The museum offers a wide range of arts activities including exhibitions, art classes and lectures. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Museum admission is$5 general, $2 students, veterans and seniors and free to museum members and active-duty military through the Blue Star Museum Program.
