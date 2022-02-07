24 bat boxes made at library program

On January 29, the Coos Bay Public Library hosted a bat box making program led by South Slough Reserve Education Staff.
Funded by the Coos Bay Public Library and the South Slough Reserve, the 24 bat boxes created will hopefully house bats throughout the county. During the program, participants learned basic information about bats found in Coos County as well as some tips on providing habitat. The bat boxes were designed and prepared for the workshop by South Slough Staff.
According to the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife, 15 species of bats live in Oregon, In addition to being pollinators, bats help keep insect populations at bay. Increasingly across the U.S., bats are a “species of concern” as populations dwindle due in part to habitat loss. Bat boxes can help provide needed habitat.
Part of the Coos Bay Public Library’s ongoing community programming, the event was designed to give participants information ab
out bats, as well as a hands-on opportunity to build. The library offers a wide range of programming throughout the year for all ages.
Located five miles south of Charleston at the south end of the Coos Bay Estuary, the South Slough National Estuarine Reserve is one of 29 areas in the National Estuarine Research Reserve System. This reserve is managed by the Oregon Department of State Lands and is protected for long-term research, water-quality monitoring, education and coastal stewardship. The NOAA Office for Coastal Management provides funding, national guidance, and technical assistance.
Education staff at the reserve offer naturalist led outdoor education both at the South Slough and throughout the community.
For information about the bat box program contact Jennifer at jknight@coosbaylibrary.org or via phone at (541) 269-1101 x 236. For information regarding current services being offered by the Coos Bay Public Library, contact the library by calling (541) 269-1101 or by visiting online at http://coosbaylibrary.org.
