2023 Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby

The 31" Annual Umpqua Fishery Enhancement Derby events that benefit fish restoration, enhancement and education projects in the Umpqua Basin is set for February 1" through February 4th, 2023. We are pleased to announce Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians as our Presenting Sponsor.
The Derby Schedule of Events:
• Wednesday, February 1" -- Student Day. Local high school students spend a day in the Rock Creek watershed learning about stream habitat and restoration projects, fish species & life histories, forestry and forest management, law enforcement, and career opportunities in the natural resources field.
• Thursday, February 2nd -- Kids' Day. This great photo opportunity begins around 10:00 AM, with 80 fifth-grade students from Eastwood Elementary School in Roseburg heading to Cooper Creek Reservoir for a morning of fishing with the Derby's professional fishing guides followed by an exciting jet boat ride on the lake. The students are presented with a life jacket donated by North River Boats to take home. The event recognizes the students for their outstanding outdoor learning program and their fish-rearing facility on Deer Creek at Eastwood School that enhances the steelhead fishery in the Umpqua basin.
• Friday, February 3rd -- The popular catch-and-release steelhead derby begins with approximately 40 teams of 80+ anglers and 40 guides in drift boats, enjoying two days fishing the North, South and Mainstem of Umpqua River, trying to hook the most fish in the catch-and-release tournament. The Derby showcases the many outstanding professional fishing guides and numerous community sponsors that help make this fund-raising event a success every year.
• Friday Evening, February 3', the Derby dinner and auction at the Douglas County Fairgrounds begins at 5:00 pm to 9:30 pm and draws about 700 people every year. Auction items include, a Willie Boat, guided fishing trips, four-wheeler, guns, day trips and many other items to raise funds that all go toward projects benefitting the Umpqua Basin. Tickets are available for purchase for $75 per person. Contact Tina Roy at (541) 672-0757. You can also register online: haps:// ufed.ejoinme.org/2023FishDerbv
The Derby has contributed more than $1.9 million towards fishery enhancement, watershed restoration, and outdoor education projects in the 30 years of the event. All money raised from the event stays in Douglas County and provides matching funds for several projects annually, translating into an important investment that benefits everyone enjoying our valuable natural resources in Douglas County.
