The 2023 Gardiner-Reedsport-Winchester Bay STEP Salmon Derby is scheduled for Labor Day weekend, September 2, 3, & 4.
This is the major fund-raising event of the year for GRWB STEP to raise and release hatchery Fall Chinook salmon in the lower Umpqua River.
Cash Prizes …
Largest salmon caught during the derby: $500.00.
Largest salmon each day: $150.00
Smallest salmon of the derby: $150.00
New this year is a Coho salmon category … $300.00 cash prize for the largest Coho salmon of the derby.
After being closed all summer, anglers will be allowed to harvest one Chinook salmon per day in the ocean beginning September 1st. Likewise, September 1st marks the opening of non-selective Coho salmon season in the ocean. Anglers can harvest both fin-clipped (hatchery) and non-fin clipped (wild) Coho salmon. Please remember only fin-clipped (hatchery) Coho may be harvested in the Umpqua River.
Derby entry tickets are $20.00 per person, or $50.00 per boat (three or more anglers)
Derby entries may be purchased at the STEP Office: 1877 Winchester Ave. Ace Hardware, Snowy River Mercantile, Salmon Harbor Tackle, Stockade Market, and each morning of the derby at the Rainbow Plazza Boat Ramp (downtown Reedsport), and Winchester Bay East Boat Ramp.
The awards presentation will be held at The Blue Box Fish Company at 1:30 pm on Monday, September 4th.
Outboard Motor Raffle. 2020 Yamaha 9.9 HP; like new condition; electric start, power tilt. Only 300 tickets will be sold at $20.00 each.
Derby information at https:/umpquastephatchery.org
