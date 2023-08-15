STEP Salmon Derby
Gardiner-Reedsport-Winchester Bay Salmon Trout Enhancement Program

The 2023 Gardiner-Reedsport-Winchester Bay STEP Salmon Derby is scheduled for Labor Day weekend, September 2, 3, & 4. 

This is the major fund-raising event of the year for GRWB STEP to raise and release hatchery Fall Chinook salmon in the lower Umpqua River.

2022 Overall Winner: Ron Van Epps 25.8 pound Chinook

