2023 Douglas County officials sworn in

Kicking off the New Year with one of the first official actions of 2023, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners hosted the swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 for the five recently elected Douglas County Officials.
Sworn in yesterday were the elected county officers for Surveyor, Assessor and all three Commissioner positions. A recording of the presentation can be found on the Douglas County Government web page at HYPERLINK “https://video.ibm.com/recorded/132436552” https://video.ibm.com/recorded/132436552.
Starting at 9:00 am, Douglas County’s newly elected officials took the oath of office at the Douglas County Courthouse. The individual ceremonies were witnessed by a crowd of family, friends and County employees. All the newly sworn-in official’s terms will be for four years, running from January 3, 2023 to December 31, 2026.
Sworn in were:
Douglas County Surveyor, Ron Quimby was sworn in by Douglas County Clerk, Daniel J. Loomis. He was elected to his first term as the Douglas County Surveyor in May 2022, but is serving his second term as the Douglas County Surveyor.
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners appointed Ron Quimby to the position of Douglas County Surveyor on August 30, 2021, after the sudden and unexpected passing of Douglas County Surveyor Kris DeGroot. Quimby served his appointed term as Douglas County Surveyor from September 1, 2021 through December 31, 2022. Ron is a local licensed surveyor who has worked in Douglas County for many, many years.
Douglas County Assessor, Heather Coffel was sworn in by Douglas County Clerk, Daniel J. Loomis. Coffel was elected to a second term as the Douglas County Assessor in May 2022, but is serving her third term as the Douglas County Assessor.
The Douglas County Board of Commissioners appointed Heather Coffel to the position of Douglas County Assessor on November 7, 2018, for a term ending December 31, 2018 as a replacement for County Assessor Roger Hartman, who retired in July 2018. Coffel worked in both the public and private sector as a fee appraiser for many years before becoming a lead appraiser in the Douglas County Assessor’s Office in 2015.
Douglas County Commissioner Position 1, Tom Kress was sworn in by Douglas County Clerk, Daniel J. Loomis. Kress was elected to his second term as a Douglas County Commissioner in May 2022.
Commissioner Kress first filed to run for the office in 2018 and was elected in the November 2018 election. He is proud to be a third-generation Douglas County resident. After graduating from Roseburg High School, he went on to earn his Bachelor of Science in Business, with an emphasis in Accounting from the University of Oregon.
He chose to return to Douglas County after college to work and raise his family. Commissioner Kress has been the owner of Waldron’s Outdoor Sports for 22 years and has been a small business owner in Roseburg for over 30 years.
Douglas County Commissioner Position 2, Tim Freeman was sworn in by Douglas County Clerk, Daniel J. Loomis. Freeman was elected to his third term as a Douglas County Commissioner in May 2022.
Commissioner Freeman first filed to run for the office in 2014 and was elected in the May 2014 election. He is proud to have been raised in Douglas County. After graduating from Oakland High School, Freeman attended the Oregon Institute of Technology in Klamath Falls, Oregon and chose to return to Douglas County after college to work and raise his family.
Commissioner Freeman is a former State Legislator with the Oregon House of Representatives, a former Roseburg City Council Member and was a local small business owner and operator (Garden Valley Shell) from 1991 to 2017 in Roseburg.
Douglas County Commissioner Position 3, Chris Boice was sworn in by Douglas County Clerk, Daniel J. Loomis. Boice was elected to his third term as a Douglas County Commissioner in May 2022.
Commissioner Boice first filed to run for the office in 2014 and was elected in the November 2014 election. He is proud to have grown up on the Oregon Coast. After graduating from Gold Beach High School, Boice attended Southern Oregon State College and chose to settle in Douglas County after college to work and raise his family. Commissioner Boice has been a local small business owner and operator (Big O Tires and Midas) in Roseburg since 2002.
All five elected officials expressed their sincere appreciation to the voters for electing or re-electing them to their respective offices.
“I would like to thank the voters of Douglas County for electing me into this position for a second time. I look forward to not only executing the job, but doing the job to the best of my ability,” stated Commissioner Tom Kress.
“My grandma told me when I was younger, ‘Never do anything well that you don’t want to do again!’ And here I am going for a third term. I guess that means that the voters appreciate the work that we are doing. I certainly appreciate the work that my fellow Commissioners, as well as Ron Quimby and Heather Coffel do. We will continue to serve the folks of Douglas County and do it well,” commented Commissioner Chris Boice.
“We have a really great team here at Douglas County. Our County Government is run by a set of incredibly talented elected officials. The fact that all three Douglas County Commissioners work well together, like each other, and enjoy the work we are doing, along with all the other elected officials, makes it nice to come to work.
We really do approach providing the services the county provides as a team. And, I sincerely appreciate the fact that we get to do that work together,” remarked Commissioner Tim Freeman.
