2023 Douglas County officials sworn in

Kicking off the New Year with one of the first official actions of 2023, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners hosted the swearing-in ceremony on Tuesday, January 3, 2023 for the five recently elected Douglas County Officials.

Sworn in yesterday were the elected county officers for Surveyor, Assessor and all three Commissioner positions.  A recording of the presentation can be found on the Douglas County Government web page at  HYPERLINK "https://video.ibm.com/recorded/132436552https://video.ibm.com/recorded/132436552



