Bandon’s Cranberry Festival organizers made big changes this year while reconnecting the event back to its’ origins.
This year, the bulk of the festival was held at Bandon City Park. While this venue is new for modern-day festival goers, Cranberry Festival organizers said the early days of the festival originated in this park.
The very first Cranberry festival took place in the City Park in 1946.
“Bandon residents wanted to celebrate their cranberry growers/farmers,” said Andrea Wilson, one of Bandon Chamber of Commerce’s festival organizers.
“This was the livelihood of the community outside of fishing and logging,” she said.
Cranberry farming continues to be a big industry in the area today.
Wilson said the 3-day festival, which took place from Friday Sept. 9 to Sunday Sept. 10 was one of the most successful events yet.
“Holding the festival in the park really gave it a sense of community and the kids just had a blast,” she said.
The park setting was ideal for families, and a parking lot just north the park was a great location for the festival’s car show, she said.
In recent years, the Cranberry Festival was located in Bandon’s Olde Town. But overcrowding, lack of parking and lack of a more family-oriented atmosphere led the Chamber of Commerce staff and volunteers to change the location, Wilson said.
Throughout the weekend, festival goers could listen to music on two separate stages, compete in a corn hole tournament, play games in the kid’s area, visit vendor arts, crafts and food booths, and more.
A branch of the event called “Cranberry City” encouraged visitors to go to Olde Town in addition to the main event. More than a dozen local businesses took part in Cranberry City by featuring items from cranberry sauces to baked goods, cranberry-colored artwork to cranberry-themed clothing.
The event had an impressive turnout between visitors at the park and downtown, Wilson said, with Saturday being the busiest day.
“Even on Sunday, when we were starting to take things down, people didn’t want to leave,” she said.
