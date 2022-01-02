COVID received numerous headlines in 2021, the Marshfield boys won state titles in two sports and North Bend voters kept the city pool afloat, but one story overshadowed all of that.
Quadruple murder shakes community
One tragic morning in June that left four people dead and the whole community in shock was the top story of 2021.
On that morning, a man later identified as One Evan Nicholson allegedly killed his own father at the RV park at the Mill Casino. He then stole his dad’s pickup truck and fled the park, running over two people crossing the road at the RV park.
Police say Nicholson drove about a mile to the Herbal Choices marijuana dispensary, where he walked in while firing his gun, killing the store manager inside.
Then Nicholson disappeared. Hours later, the truck he was driving was wrecked on Highway 126 West near Eugene. Nothing was heard from him again until two days later when he turned himself in to police in Wisconsin. Authorities say Nicholson kidnapped a woman in Springfi
eld and forced her to drive him across the country before he turned himself in.
Before the carnage was done, four people were dead and the community was in shock.
Those killed included Nicholson’s father, 83-year-old Charles Nicholson, 74-year-old Anthony Oyster and his wife, 73-year-old Linda Oyster, who were both hit by the truck, and 47-year-old Jennifer Davidson.
Nicholson was eventually extradited back to Coos County, where he was charged with eight counts of first-degree murder. He remains in custody in the Coos County Jail.
After the shocking morning, th
e community came together to honor those lost. A makeshift memorial grew at Herbal Choices in North Bend, and the Coquille Indian Tribe hosted a ceremony at the Mill Casino that drew a large crowd.
Anti-mandate protesters cause chaos
After the state of Oregon began mandating vaccines for certain professions as well as masks at schools and inside businesses, protests began to grow in Coos County.
A group claiming to be fighting for liberty took their protest to a Coos County commissioners meeting, leading to a chaotic scene that ended with two commissioners walking out, forcing the meeting to be postponed. After the protest, the county has moved its commissioners meetings virtually.
The same group promised to attend a meeting of the North Bend School District board when the district was considering its mask mandate and a rule regarding Critical Race Theory.
After the FBI warned the district of threats regarding the meeting, the district also chose to go virtual, stopping any protest from taking place.
Several protests were held in downtown Coos Bay and other locations around the county, all held peacefully and without any major problems.
Marshfield boys unstoppable
Marshfield High School was the dominant athletic force in Class 4A boys sports during much of 2021. A run of championships began with a surprise in basketball, where Marshfield barely made the postseason field.
But once in, the Pirates were unstoppable. Playing mostly on its home court, Marshfield won game after game before clinching the state championship.
When the football season started, Marshfield snuck up on no one. Ranked No. 1 in the state every week of the season, the Pirates lived up to the billing. Week after week, Marshfield won, most weeks with ease.
In the playoffs, Marshfield continued to roll, using a dominant offense and stifling defense to cruise to the state championship.
Last week, Class 4A coaches named Marshfield’s Dom Montiel as offensive player of the year, Ezra Waterman as defensive player of the year and coach John Lemmons as coach of the year.
COVID continues to plague the county
As 2021 started, many expected COVID-19 to become a thing of the past. And for a while it looked like it might. In June, after many in the state received vaccines, Oregon lifted most of its COVID mandates, and people began to live almost normal lives.
But the freedom didn’t last long when the Delta variant hit Oregon. When case counts began to spike, hospitalizations began to rise and deaths climbed, the mandates returned.
The result was a split community, with many embracing the requirements and many others angry at having to return to wearing masks, limited occupancy in restaurants and clubs and other restrictions.
The Delta variant was especially hard in Coos County, where cases more than doubled in just a few months and deaths climbed over 100.
Homeless campground opens in Coos Bay
For years, Coos Bay and North Bend have looked for answers on how to help the homeless in the community.
One small answer was brought to life in 2021 when the Nancy Devereux Center and the city of Coos Bay worked together to open Coalbank Village. Originally designed to host up to 25 people in tents, a large grant from ORCCA allowed the Devereux Center to instead purchase and install tiny homes.
Coalbank Village opened in late summer and has 24 tiny homes to allow some of the homeless a place to call their own.
North Bend physician murdered in ‘targeted’ killing
In early August, another murder shocked the community when Dr. Craig Joshua Jackson was killed in his North Bend home.
Jackson’s wife told investigators two men entered the home early in the morning and got into a physical confrontation with Jackson before shooting him in the head. The men then fled the scene.
No suspects have been named and no one has been charged in the killing as the year comes to an end.
North Bend voters keep pool open
The North Bend Municipal Pool received a lifeline in May when voters approved a bond issue to fund the pool operations for five years.
After the vote, the pool reopened July 1 and remained open for free throughout the summer.
In a second bit of good news for the pool, the Judith Ann Mogan Foundation gave North Bend a grant to repair the aging equipment in the building. That work is ongoing with plans to reopen the pool permanently as soon as possible in 2022.
New police chief in Coos Bay
The Coos Bay Police Department got a new police chief in June when Gary McCullough retired and Chris Chapanar was named his replacement.
The transition of power was planned for several years, with Chapanar named deputy chief to garner the needed experience before he took over the top spot.
McCullough and Chapanar both worked for decades in Coos Bay, with McCullough working for 27 years before retiring. Chapanar joined the department in 2000 and worked his way up the ranks before being named chief.
Arsonist hits Cape Arago repeatedly
Over the summer, an arsonist targeted businesses and homes in Cape Arago.
The Coos County Sheriff’s Office reported at least four different arson attacks in the area, with one man being suspected in the crimes.
While surveillance video of the suspect was released, no one has been arrested in the incidents and no suspects have been publicly named.
Police controversy in North Bend
The North Bend Police Department was thrown into the spotlight in October when Chief Robert Kappelman and Captain Curt Bennett announced their retirement, giving the city only one days notice.
The announcement came after the city council announced it wanted a 360-degree review of the department.
The two lead officers later said City Administrator David Milliron made doing their jobs difficult, and the council did not offer enough support.
North Bend quickly responded by hiring former Coos Bay Chief Gary McCullough as interim chief and former Coos Bay Captain Cal Mitts as interim captain.
The two veteran leaders promised to work up to a year while a search for a permanent chief takes place.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In