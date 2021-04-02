The timing of bear emergence will vary in parts of the state depending on winter snowpack and spring conditions. In areas that saw lighter snowpack and a milder winter, such as the coastal units, bears already may be active and feeding in lower elevations.
In other parts of the state, such as the northeast, slightly above average snowpack and a late winter storm, means hunters won’t have access to the mid and higher elevations until May.
A hunter’s best bet is to scout locations and look for grass starting to green up in clear-cuts and open meadows. Once green up begins, bears won’t be too far behind.
Hunters should always be prepared for snow and limited access, especially early in the season. Also, keep vehicles off wet and muddy roads to avoid damaging roads and fish and wildlife habitat.
Tips for new hunters
Wildlife biologists offer the following tips for new spring bear hunters:
- Look for open areas where bears will be moving through or foraging, including clear-cuts, meadows and open slopes that have cleared of snow.
- Earlier in the season, focus on south-facing slopes with rapid spring growth and on open canyon slopes, where bears can be seen feeding on grass and digging roots.
- Coastal bear hunters should check riparian areas located in between slopes early in the season.
- Use predator calls later in the season when elk begin calving. Use calls in forested areas near open meadows.
- One of the best strategies for finding bears this time of year is to sit somewhere with a good view of open canyon sides and use binoculars or a spotting scope to find them. The animals will feed off and on during all daylight hours, so good optics and patience are important.
- Bears are very wary of vehicle noise, and tend to move away from well-traveled roads, so quietly-moving hunters on foot or bike may have an advantage.
- Know your target—remember it is unlawful to take cubs less than one year old or sows with cubs less than one year old.
Check-in requirements
A new temporary rule for bear check-ins goes into effect March 22 and will be in effect for 6 months.
If you harvest a bear you must contact ODFW - phone, voicemail and email will all work - within 10 days and provide the following harvest information:
- Date of harvest and location of harvest including Wildlife Management Unit, sex of the animal,and
- Complete hunter information including the issued date and time of a paper tag or the confirmation number of an electronic tag; a completed “Wildlife Transfer Record Form” as found in the 2021Oregon Big Game Regulations on page 81 is an alternative for providing the required information.
- Contact your local ODFW office to check-in and for questions.
Report your hunt
All hunters who purchase a 2021 spring bear tag are required to report their hunt results online or at an ODFW license agentno later than Jan. 31. Reporting is required even for those who did not hunt or were unsuccessful. ODFW uses this information to determine harvest and effort, and set future hunting regulations.
See the district reports below for more information about local conditions and check the Recreation Report for periodic updates.
Southwest Area -- Hunt 722A
This hunt includes all the southwest Oregon wildlife management units (20-30), except within one mile of the Rogue River between Grave and Lobster creeks, and the BLM North Bank Habitat Management Area in Roseburg. These areas are closed.
Bear numbers in the southwest are stable and relatively high. However, the bear population density is highest closer to the coast in the Coast Range. Bear numbers are also high in much of the Klamath Siskiyou, including the Applegate WMU, and stable in the Cascades.
Black bear hunting this spring should start off good due to our mild winter, low snow pack, and the warm sunny weather we’ve been experiencing. The green up bears rely on this time of the year is already happening so there is cause for them to emerge from their dens and begin feeding. The lack of snowfall in the Coast Range should result in good access for hunters throughout the season. Typically, May is the better month to hunt as bears will be moving around more prior to the June rut, and vegetation growth accelerates with warmer temperatures.
Typically boars emerge from their dens earlier than sows and cubs. Remember that it’s illegal to harvest a sow with cubs. In general, it’s good to start off the season glassing open hillsides during sunny mornings and evenings. Bears will most likely be out at this time feeding on grasses and anything else that can fill their bellies.
The southwest Cascade Range is below average for precipitation and snow water equivalent this year, but conditions vary greatly across the southwest region. Hunters should check the NRCS/USDA Snowtel web map for specific information.
Hunters are encouraged to keep checking the website for updates as the hunting season approaches and throughout the duration of the season. In general, lower elevations tend to green up first so hunters should focus their efforts there during the early part of the season, and then move up in elevation as the snow melts. Early in the season, focus on bear foraging evidence and tracks. After a couple weeks, bear digestive tracts will become more active and scat will serve as another indicator of bear activity.
Increased bear activity will most likely occur on decommissioned untraveled skid roads with high grass production. When bears are active, they will be looking to feed in these grassy openings or similar meadow-type ranges. Coastal wetlands, mid-elevation meadows, mountain prairies and riparian areas are other good places to look for bears. Hunters with access to private timberlands will find bears in clear-cuts, either feeding on green grass or tearing apart stumps looking for insects. Focus on south-facing hillsides in the early mornings and evenings, typically bears will be more active during these times.
Please be mindful of road access conditions. Even this winter’s mild snowfall has the potential to create impassable snowdrifts, especially on north-facing slopes. Hunters may want to drive roads they intend to hunt ahead of time to make sure that the roads are passable.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In