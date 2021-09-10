At a meeting of the Prefontaine Memorial Run Committee last week, the decision was made to cancel the 41st annual run, which was scheduled for Saturday, September 18.
The 2021 Prefontaine Memorial Run had been designated as the Road Runners Club of America
National Championship 10K race, a designation that the committee is hopeful will be granted to a future Prefontaine Run.
With the continuing rise in COVID infection rates, and the resulting pressure on local medical service providers, the Prefontaine Run Committee thought it prudent and in the best interest of the community to not hold the annual running event.
For those who have pre-registered, refunds will be issued as soon as possible.
According to Bob Huggins, President of the Prefontaine Foundation, “After conducting the Prefontaine Run for 40 consecutive years, this represents the second year in a row that the race has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. We look forward to better conditions that will permit our 41st annual race to continue on September 17, 2022.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In