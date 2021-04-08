The 2021–22 Oregon Blue Book, celebrating the upcoming centennial of Oregon’s state parks, is now available in print. The Blue Book, which has been published in odd-numbered years since 1911, is the state’s official almanac and fact book.
“Along with a new season, I’m thrilled that spring marks the delivery of a new Oregon Blue Book,” said Secretary of State Shemia Fagan. “I’m excited to see in print the contributions Oregonians from across the state made to make this edition a reality. From the beautiful photography that graces the front and back covers, to the essays that highlight our cherished state parks, this edition is one of the best yet. I thank the incredible staff of the Oregon Archives for all that they do to bring the Oregon Blue Book to life.”
This year’s print edition of the Oregon Blue Book features photography from two Oregonians. On the front cover is a photo by Nomeca Hartwell of Grants Pass, titled “Whaleshead Beach under the Stars.” The back cover is a photo taken by Sandy Vilahu of Bandon, titled “Rainbow's End, Cape Arago Lighthouse.”
This year’s Oregon Blue Book theme celebrates the upcoming Oregon state parks centennial and features photos and artwork to visually take readers on a tour of state parks across Oregon. Kristine Deacon of Salem wrote the featured essay, exploring some of the state’s most interesting and quirky state parks. In addition, Oregon students contributed essays, with accompanying illustrations, describing their favorite state parks.
The online version of the Oregon Blue Book is updated regularly and includes additional resources. The new print version of the Oregon Blue Book is available now.
