On Wednesday, June 22 at 7 pm, the North Bend Public Library presents How to Camp Like a Trapper, or, Camping with Jedediah Smith with Mark Stueve. Mark’s presentation takes us to the 1820s, when Jed Smith and his company were some of the first Europeans to explore and map the Oregon Coast and inland areas. He will share some of that history and demonstrate camping gear the trappers would have used.
This program will be live in the NBPL meeting room.
This lecture is part of NBPL’s adult summer reading program, “Read Beyond the Beaten Path.” Attendance at library programs earns points for those playing the summer reading game. More information about the summer reading game will be available on the library website.
For more information about this event and other library programs, please contact the North Bend Public Library at 541-756-0400, email ddouglas@northbendlibrary.org or see our website at northbendoregon.us/library.
