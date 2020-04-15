BUNKER HILL — After several months of planning and 15 gallons of road paint, the Lighthouse School now has its very own labyrinth.
The outdoors meditation path, created by famous Circles in the Sand artist Denny Dyke, is “one continuous path with no wrong turns or dead ends,” as described on his website.
The public charter school’s plan was to share this piece of art with its students. But now, the school doesn’t know when its 220 students will be able to walk the labyrinth.
Certainly not while the coronavirus pandemic keeps the schoolhouse closed.
“The plan was to do this over spring break as a surprise for the children, have them return to school and enjoy it,” said Karen White, a kindergarten teacher at Lighthouse for the past 18 years. “(A)nd then, of course, (the pandemic began) and we realized we might not be able to share it with them.”
When the school does reopen, said first-grade teacher Marie Sweet, the artistic labyrinth will give Lighthouse students the opportunity to start their day in a way that is both calming and uplifting.
“We’re going to have ‘dream stones’ for the children just like Denny Dyke does at Circles in the Sand,” she said. “The children will hold these stones as they walk the labyrinth, think positive thoughts, take time to be quiet while they get their bodies moving…
“It reminds the kids to dream.”
Even though it may be months before the students can walk, work is still being done to polish it up. The path will soon be decorated with painted mermaids and other sea creatures that fit with the theme of a lighthouse, according to the school’s director, Wade Lester.
Lester said he was approached with the idea for the project over the summer and that making it happen was a “matter of planets and schedules aligning to nail down the date.”
“Denny (Dyke) came up to do this and I think this is a great way to get kids to start their day,” Lester said. “It takes about five or six minutes to walk the whole thing, but I think it’s a good way to set them mentally.
“Instead of a time out, they can walk the circle.”
White and Sweet applied for a grant through Friends of the Lighthouse School, which ended up funding the entire project for a conservative $700. White said a number of people donated materials, which brought the cost down, and Dyke agreed to the project simply because he wanted to do something for the school.
For White, the philosophy behind Dyke’s famous labyrinths matches well with the philosophy at Lighthouse.
“The whole process (for the labyrinth) is to create the path of meditation, transformation and healing,” she said. “And what better language to use on the return from the crisis we’re facing right now?”
Lester said the pandemic has generated considerable stress for the school’s families and children. In fact, the week Dyke and volunteers painted the labyrinth was the week when it was announced that schools would stay empty for the balance of the academic year.
As the labyrinth took shape, Lester needed to focus on meeting the distance-learning requirements set by the Oregon Department of Education. He arranged for teachers to gather in groups of 10 to create work packets for families to take home.
When the parents picked up the packets, White said, some of the students were able to see the labyrinth under the pavilion even though they couldn’t “get out of their car to walk it.”
“I’m not sad or disheartened the children aren’t seeing it right away. When they do experience (the labyrinth), it will be wonderful.”
