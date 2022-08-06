The 12th Annual Rotary “Bike the Rogue” bicycling event will take place Saturday, September 10, in Gold Beach, offering spectacular scenery, low-traffic roads, great food, and SAG support.
Riders have their choice of three different routes through this wild and remote southwestern corner of Oregon: 23 miles/1,100 vertical feet ($45); 38 miles/2,000 vertical feet ($55); and 62 miles/3,700 vertical feet ($65).
All three rides follow the banks of the Rogue River, and cross at least two bridges. The 38- and 62 mile-rides finish along the Pacific Ocean, with panoramic views of beaches, sea stacks and rugged coastline.
A continental breakfast for all registered riders will be provided to kick off the event, and well-stocked rest stations will be positioned every seven to 15 miles along the route. At the end of the ride, there will be a cold Arch Rock beer waiting for thirsty bikers, and a free custom-ordered, wood-fired pizza from the Wandering Pizzaioli food truck.
The Rotary Club of Gold Beach hosts Bike the Rogue in collaboration with sponsors Century 21 Agate Realtor Mary Stansell, Umpqua Bank and the city of Gold Beach. First Chapter Coffee House of Gold Beach will serve coffee during registration, and High Hill Cycles of Gold Beach will provide SAG support and technical assistance.
Registration for “Bike the Rogue” will start at 7 a.m. on Sept. 10 in Buffington Park for those who have not pre-registered.
The entrance to the park is four blocks east of Highway 101 on Gauntlet Street in Gold Beach. Registration and waiver forms are available at the “Bike the Rogue” website: www.http://goldbeachrotary.com/bike-the-rogue/, or Google “Bike the Rogue, Gold Beach.”
This is a “safety first” event, and bicycle helmets are required. For additional information about “Bike the Rogue,” visit the “Bike the Rogue” website or email biketherogue@gmail.com.
