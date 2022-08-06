Bike the Rogue

Bandon resident, Gary Baty, crosses the Rogue River during last year’s Bike the Rogue.

 Contributed photo

The 12th Annual Rotary “Bike the Rogue” bicycling event will take place Saturday, September 10, in Gold Beach, offering spectacular scenery, low-traffic roads, great food, and SAG support. 

Riders have their choice of three different routes through this wild and remote southwestern corner of Oregon: 23 miles/1,100 vertical feet ($45); 38 miles/2,000 vertical feet ($55); and 62 miles/3,700 vertical feet ($65). 

