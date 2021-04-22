U.S. Highway 101 was closed for about six hours Thursday after a fatal accident north of Bandon.
Coos County dispatch received multiple reports of a vehicle driving dangerously through the Bandon area, with unlawful u-turns on the highway and excessive speeds and near-collisions, according to a press release from Capt. Gabe Fabrizio, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office.
According to the sheriff's office, the vehicle was involved in a crash on the highway around 8:17 a.m. near mile marker 247.
The crash killed multiple people according to the sheriff's office, which hasn't released any further information about the deceased.
Highway officials closed all lanes of the road after the accident, but reopened it to traffic around 2:45 p.m. Thursday. An OSP spokesperson didn't have any additional information about the accident as of midday Thursday.
Law enforcement are asking anyone with information regarding the suspect vehicle, described by the sheriff's office as a red Mitsubishi Eclipse with California license plate 4NDF245, to get in touch with authorities by leaving a message with dispatch at 541-396-2106.
Officials hope to hear from anyone who saw the vehicle between Langlois and the Highway 101-Highway 42 intersection between 7 and 8:20 a.m. Thursday. The vehicle had been reported as far south as Gold Beach as early as 6:30 a.m., according to Fabrizio.
This article was updated Thursday afternoon when the highway reopened to traffic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In