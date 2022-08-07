A formidable new weapon is coming to defend the Coquille River’s salmon.
An electrofishing boat, paid for with a $100,000 grant from the Spirit Mountain Community fund, will help the Coquille Indian Tribe target invasive bass that prey on juvenile salmon.
“This is another great example of community partners coming together,” said Coquille Tribal Chairman Brenda Meade.
The Spirit Mountain fund is the grant-making arm of the Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde. The $100,000 is a tangible example of Oregon tribes working together for the welfare of tribal members and the broader society.
After learning last year that fall Chinook salmon had become perilously scarce on the Coquille River, the Coquille Tribe announced an ambitious plan to rescue and restore the cherished fish. Zapping and netting predatory bass is one of several tactics the tribe has employed.
So far, the tribe has used an electrofishing boat on loan from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife. Once the new boat is outfitted and launched, the tribe and ODFW can double-team the unwelcome invaders.
The tribe and ODFW recently signed a co-management agreement, creating a partnership to protect salmon and other natural resources in the Coquille River watershed.
