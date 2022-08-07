A formidable new weapon is coming to defend the Coquille River’s salmon. 

An electrofishing boat, paid for with a $100,000 grant from the Spirit Mountain Community fund, will help the Coquille Indian Tribe target invasive bass that prey on juvenile salmon. 

