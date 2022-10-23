NB 10 years.jpg
Contributed photo

Daniel Baldwin-Garcia, a North Bend Waste Water Treatment Plant operator II, was honored by Mayor Jessica Engelke and the city council with his 10-Year Service Award with the City of North Bend. During Tuesday night’s council meeting, Engelke and Public Works Director Ralph Dunham gave Baldwin-Garcia the award.

