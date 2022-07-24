Big winners

The Gulseth clan celebrates one of two prize-winning fish caught by family members. From left, Tina and Doug Gulseth, niece Rosie Gulseth, daughter Misty Lee and granddaughter Payton Lee. Payton was the big winner of the day, reeling in a $200 fish.

 Contributed photos

MYRTLE POINT – A $1,000 fish is still out there.

About 200 people participated in the Port of Coquille’s first bass derby July 16 and 17, reeling in more than 2,000 small-mouth bass. The catch put a welcome dent in the salmon-gobbling invasive predators.

