There’s been a lot of excitement inside the Liberty Theatre this summer, and the performers are ready to put on a show.
“Of course we can give the audience a fine performance – but we want to bring them magic,” director Aymee Pedder told her group of actors during a recent rehearsal.
The group of 32 local children have been memorizing lines, singing iconic songs, and learning dance choreography during a seven week intensive theatre workshop led by director Pedder.
They will be performing a production of Beauty and the Beast as part of the Liberty Theatre on the Bay Stars Youth Theatre from August 17 to 26.
The young actors range from age 8 to 17. Some have previous experience on stage in last summer’s “Peter Pan,” or the spring show, “Matilda the Musical.” Others are newcomers, excited to learn about character acting.
This is the third year that Pedder has volunteered her time to direct the LTOB Stars at the Liberty Theatre. It’s quickly become her favorite show of the year.
“It’s such a great way to spend your summer. As much work as it is, these kids just make it so much fun,” she said.
Musical accompaniment is from John Adamson and Barbi Donovan is the costume designer.
Liberty Theatre on the Bay is an all-volunteer organization, and offers this free summer activity as an outreach to develop kids’ interest in theatre arts.
Pedder says that the youth in this production have incredible voices and are able to create harmonies that will delight the audience. The theater director says she hopes children learn more than what they bring to the show.
“I want them to come away more confident, more surefooted and maybe they learned how to dance a little bit too,” Pedder said.
“To get up on stage, bare your soul and to try something new is a strange thing to do. But if it's a part of your upbringing, then it doesn't seem so weird as you get older and it's easier to be yourself,” she said.
Even the audience becomes part of the show.
“When you come and see a show and you sit in an auditorium with people, your heartbeat will synchronize with the person that you're sitting next to. That shared experience is really tremendous and that is what we talk about show magic in theater, the way that things just sizzle across your skin when you watch it and nothing has touched you.”
Plus, the director said, the cuteness factor is off the scale.
“It’s a 20 on a scale of one to 10. Definitely come to support the kids, but also have that beautiful shared experience with your community,” she said.
Tickets to the shows are free for kids ages 12 and under, thanks to generous sponsorship from Three Rivers Foundation and the Coos County Cultural Coalition. All other tickets $20 with processing fee.
Disney’s Beauty and the Beast JR is at the Liberty Theatre August 17 through 26 on Thursday and Friday nights at 7 p.m. and Saturday matinees at 2 p.m.
To get tickets, go online at www.thelibertytheatre.org or call the box office at 541-756-4336. Box office hours are Tuesdays 11-1 PM and one hour prior to each performance.
