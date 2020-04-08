COOS BAY — Operations at a nonprofit organization that provides transitional housing to homeless and low-income families in Coos County is coming to a halt this month.
In an email to its community partners, Coos Cares Executive Director Jennifer Spatz announced Thursday, April 2 that the organization will be closing its doors on April 30.
“During these uncertain times and due to the effect it has had on the economy and fundraising, Coos Cares is no longer able to sustain financially,” wrote Spatz in the email. “Therefore, we regret to inform you that Coos Cares will be closing its doors on April 30, 2020.”
Since 2017, Coos Cares has provided a number of support services to families who were either homeless or at risk of being homeless. The nonprofit assisted families and pregnant women who are homeless access transitional and affordable housing.
Coos Cares also provided parenting skills and individualized action plans for families in need. With the help of other organizations in Coos County, the nonprofit often worked side-by-side with a number of nonprofits in the area to connect people to the appropriate services and resources needed to advance their own independence.
According to Coos Cares’ website, the nonprofit was created to fulfill the critical need for transitional housing and support services for homeless families with depended children. Like many other organizations, the nonprofit relied heavily on donations to support its local programs and sustain its operations.
“We would like to thank you all for your support throughout the last few years,” wrote Spatz. “We wish you all well and hope you all stay safe and healthy.”
