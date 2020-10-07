Linda Malcomb

May 5, 1951 – October 1, 2020
Linda was born May 5, 1951 in Coos Bay to Clyde and Dorothy Haga. She passed away suddenly on October 1, 2020. A service was held at First Baptist Church of Coos Bay on October 7, 2020.
Linda recently retired from CTCLUSI where she served as the tribal housing director. When she wasn't working you could find Linda gardening in her flower beds, playing with her grandchildren, working on puzzles or serving her Church. Her favorite thing was spending time with her family. She collected candles, candy dispensers and gumball machines. She served for years as a 4-H leader and took in any kid who needed a place to stay. Her home was always open.
She was a loving wife to Rodney Malcomb. Mother to Kimberly Webb, Kari Gallagher and Johnni Moreno. Stepmother to Kelly Malcomb, Heather Malcomb and Hollie Tetreault. Daughter to Clyde and Dorothy Haga. Sister to Fred and Rick Haga. Grandmother to Sierra, Savanna, Melina, Tadum, Maya, Marigold, Rye and Declan. Great grandmother to Lindsey and Blake.
Memorial contributions can be made to First Baptist Church of Coos Bay Missions or the American Heart Association.
