Enjoy lawn games from the Library of Things from the Coos Bay Public Library on Wednesday, August 25 from 1-3 p.m. at Mingus Park and Friday, August 27, from 1-3 p.m. at Sunset Middle School playfields. Ring toss, corn hole, croquet and other lawn games will be available for play. Although the program is geared toward kids and families, all ages are welcome. No lawn game experience is necessary. Masks are encouraged.
Coos Bay Public Library’s collection of “things” that can be checked out includes a diverse array of everyday items. In addition to lawn games, the library offers hot spots, a GoPro camera, knitting needles, an air fryer, a telescope and a growing list of “things.” The library also offers nine Oregon State Parks backpacks that contain an Oregon State Parks Pass, binoculars, field guides and other outdoor items. Patrons 18 years or older can borrow from the list.
First time Library of Things users will need to sign a contract and show current photo ID at the library. Items can be requested in the library, via the library’s website or by phone.
For additional information regarding current services being offered by the Coos Bay Public Library, contact the library by calling (541) 269-1101 or by visiting us online at http://coosbaylibrary.org.
