COOS BAY — A wave of cheers and applause flooded through the Three Rivers Casino in Coos Bay as dozens of people gathered to celebrate the Liberty Theatre’s – Home of Little Theatre on the Bay -- new community partnership.
Officials with the Liberty Theatre accepted a $10,000 donation from the Confederated Tribes of Coos, Lower Umpqua and Siuslaw Indians Wednesday to sponsor the theater’s new production of “Nunsensations! The Nunsense Vegas Review.”
“We’re really excited,” said Liberty Theatre’s Assistant Director Josie Reid. “As the old adage goes ‘it takes a village’ and we’re happy we get to work together in this community to make sure our children are raised with a wide range of cultural education.”
Proceeds collected from the show, which will run from Feb. 20 to March 1, will go toward phase five of the theater’s ongoing restoration project. The theater is looking to update its sound and lighting system to better meet the needs of its audience members and to increase its efficiency and color choices.
According to a press release by the Liberty Theatre, the new system will include a “hearing loop” which cuts out unwanted background noise as it sends a magnetic wireless signal to folks wearing hearing aids.
For years, the theater has been working to remodel and update its facility to create an environment where the area’s local arts programs can thrive. Recently, it completed renovations to its main lobby and entrance doors.
“I was so impressed when I walked into the theater and noticed those beautiful doors and lobby,” said Reid. “It’s just come so far from what it used to look like and now the light streams in from all the open windows it’s just so gorgeous.”
The Confederated tribes will sponsor about eight shows of “Nunsensations!” which will also mark the theater’s 73rd season. In the production, one of the show’s scene settings will be renamed to the “Three Rivers Lounge” as a nod to the new partnership.
For more information about the show or the theater’s restoration efforts, visit its website at www.thelibertytheatre.org.