Larry Dean Norman Wilson

December 30, 1957-March 26, 2020
Dean was born and raised in Coos County. He graduated from Coquille High School, where he excelled in football and track, holding state and local records. He enjoyed weight lifting throughout his adult life, winning trophies and holding a WABDL World Record.
Dean was kind, generous, and brought a smile to everyone he met. He could never do enough for the people around him and asked for nothing in return. Dean’s family was a priority throughout his life, which continued into his adult life as a father, husband, grandpa, and uncle. There was no title he held that was more important than Dad and Grandpa. He was actively involved in all of their lives. He was an excellent role model and poured love, laughter, and light into his family’s lives.
If there was laughter coming from a room, Dean was probably in it. If an act of kindness was happening, Dean was the one doing it. If there was a car cruising a little too fast along the road, Dean was probably driving it. If there was a family member doing something special, Dean wasn’t missing it!
He was the best Dad and Grandpa anyone could hope for. An incredible husband, son, brother, and uncle. A heart bigger than his whole body, he lived his life with love, good intentions, and hard work. Whether he was excelling in sports in his younger days at Coquille High, working in the lumber industry, lifting weights in the gym, or working the lines at Coos Curry Electric, as a Lineman, he was all in, with everything.
He will be celebrated daily by those he left behind. His smile, humor, and attitude towards life will live on through the hearts he touched.
Cruise on in that corvette up in Heaven…make sure they get an In-N- Out up there too.
Every time you think of Dean, Smile—It will keep his light shining forever.
Dean was preceded in death by his mother MaryAnn Wilson; brother, Dan G. Wilson; brother Jeff T. Wilson; grandparents Norman and Marcella Kepford/Wilson and Roger and Lucille Thomas.
Dean is survived by his wife Laurie Wilson; son, Michael Wilson and wife Shannon; daughters Brittney Wilson and McKenna Wilson; father Larry Wilson; sister Kathy Wilson; granddaughters Karly Wilson and Katelyn Wilson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and in-laws that adore him.
The family would like to thank the Coquille Valley Hospital staff for their love and care for Dean. When allowed we will be holding a Celebration of Life.
If you would like to make a donation in Dean’s name please donate to:
Melanoma Research Alliance
730 15th Street, NW
Fourth Floor
Washington, DC 20005
