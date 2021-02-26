A 77-year-old Lakeside man was killed Thursday night when he drove onto the shoulder and ran into a commercial semi on Highway 101.
According to a press release issued by the Oregon State Police, troopers were called the scene at 7:15 p.m. The initial call reported a two-vehicle crash.
When troopers arrived, they determined a semi with double trailers had become disabled and pulled over on the shoulder of Highway 101. The semi was being driver by Anthony Prom of Seattle.
While the semi was on the shoulder, a Chevrolet S-10 pickup driven by Frank Martinez of Lakeside drove onto the shoulder and crashed into the rear of the semi.
Martinez was killed due to the accident, while Prom was not injured.
The Oregon State Police were assisted by the Coos County Sheriff's Department, Hauser Fire Department, Bay Cities Ambulance, ODOT and Southern Oregon Public Safety Chaplains.
