Karen Ann Hassett

March 22, 1950 – June 6, 2020
A Funeral Mass will be held for Karen Hassett, 70, of North Bend, on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Holy Redeemer Catholic Church, 2250 16th Street in North Bend, with Father Jorge Hernandez presiding. A private family Entombment will take place at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Lafayette, California.
Karen was born on March 22, 1950 in San Francisco, California to George Bouska and Margaret ( Willey ) Bouska. A lifetime devoted Catholic, she joined her creator on June 6, 2020 following a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer. Through Karen we know what resilience and determination truly looks like. She never stopped fighting and her strength showed until the end.
Karen graduated from High School in San Francisco and from Saint Mary’s School of Nursing in 1972, having obtained a Master’s Degree. She had a 35 year distinguished career with Kaiser Medical Center as a Registered Nurse and Nurse Administrator.
Karen was a devoted member of Holy Redeemer Catholic Church in North Bend and well-loved in the community. She previously lived in Tucson, Arizona; Walnut Creek, California and for over 30 years in Concord, California.
Karen loved her family and her church. She enjoyed crafts, cooking, adventure, cards and bears…..many, many bears!
Karen is survived by her loving husband of 16 years, Al R. Hassett; son, Stephen Kleckner (Cathy) of Concord, Calif; daughter, Ann Norviel (Tom) of Willows, Calif; Adopted children, Zachary and Zoe Hassett of North Bend; sister, Linda Schussel; brother, George Bouska; and granddaughter, Sakura Kleckner.
Karen was preceded in death by her parents, George and Margaret Bouska; and her first husband, Roy Kleckner.
Karen will be dearly missed by all of her family and countless friends.
Friends and family are encouraged to sign the online guestbook at www.coosbayareafunerals.com and www.theworldlink.com.
Arrangements are under the care of North Bend Chapel, 541-756-0440.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society in honor of Karen.
