December 13, 1998 – April 17, 2020
A Celebration of Life will take place on May 2nd, 2020. Contact family for further details.
Kailan L. Haga, 21 was born December 13, 1998 in Corvallis to Trisha Andrews and Joey Carley. She went home to be with her dad in heaven, April 17, 2020 in Tacoma, Wash.
Kailan graduated from North Bend High School and was planning to study Phlebotomy in the fall. She married her long-time best friend and love of her life, Bradley M. Haga on August 20, 2019. Kailan was known for her upbeat attitude, compassion for others and her witty one -liners that brought laughter and joy to everyone she encountered. Kailan went above and beyond to give to others. She volunteered for the North Bend Fire Department which helped field her passion to help others. She also was known for taking in any stray animal that needed loved. She was a very accomplished artist and had shared much of her work with family and friends. Kailan and Brad grew up together enjoying life through activities such as traveling, snowboarding, water sports, and exploring what life had to offer. She was so incredibly proud of her husband and thankful for the sacrifices and dedication he had taken in securing a life for them both through the Military. She asked for so little, but gave so very much. She loved life and it loved her right back. She made broken look beautiful, and strong look invincible. She walked with the universe on her shoulders and made it look like a pair of wings. Kailan may the winds of heaven blow softly and whisper in your ear how much we love and miss you.
She is survived by her husband, Bradley Haga; mother Trisha Andrews and step-father, Bryson Hampel; sister, Aubree Williams; brother, Brodey Hampel; inlaws, Angela and Tim Haga; grandparents, Casey Andrews, Jim Brown, Linda and Brad Haga, Diana Jackson, Rene` and Michael Knight, Debbie and Kent Lucas, Jan Tindall; and numerous uncles, aunts, cousins and dear friends who will cherish memories of Kailan forever.
She was preceded in death by her father, Joey Carley, who she loved and missed dearly. May their light shine brightly together for eternity.
Contributions in memory of Kailan may be shared with your local Animal Humane Society.
Arrangements are under the direction of Nelson's Bay Area Mortuary, 405 Elrod Ave., Coos Bay, Oregon 541/267-4216
