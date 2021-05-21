Judge says CDC eviction moratorium not legal

A federal judge wrote an opinion May 5 that may have far reaching consequences on housing rental prices in the near future.
United States District Judge Dabney Friedrich of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ruled last week that the Public Health Service Act does not grant the CDC the legal authority to impose a nationwide eviction moratorium, as stated in the memorandum.
Matt Kreamer, senior manager, Data Public Relations for the Zillow Group, said Wednesday the drop in rental prices did not last long after the onset of the pandemic.
“Rents are already back above where they were before the pandemic,” Kreamer said in an email to The Housing Squeeze.
The eviction moratorium has affected the supply of rental housing as landlords keep their properties off the market waiting for the legal right to evict tenants who cannot pay their rent.
The lack of supply of rentals has meant the competition for rental properties has grown fierce. And, as Zillow says, the rents have escalated.
If these properties are released into the rental market once again, the competition for rentals may swing back in favor of those looking for a place to rent, as opposed to where it stands now, with some landlords asking twice what they asked a year ago in rent.
