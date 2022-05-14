Val Hoyle was certain she found her calling while serving as Oregon’s labor secretary. In that role, she works with businesses and labor unions to find answers that benefit both sides. And she loves it.
She had no plan to run for a higher office until she learned Congressman Peter DeFazio was retiring. Then she had to answer a question - stay in a job she loves or run for Congress to protect the work DeFazio has been doing.
“That was a question I had to ask myself and my husband,” she said while visiting the South Coast last week. “I love my job, D.C. is a mess and it’s a 24-hour round trip.”
When trying to decide what to do, Hoyle said she talked to her cousin, who put it all on the line.
“He said, ‘you just told me you thought democracy was under attack. How can you sit on the sideline,’” Hoyle remembered.
That’s when she decided to make the run. And after receiving endorsements from DeFazio and both Oregon senators, Hoyle seems like the favorite to win the Democratic nomination for the 4th Congressional seat. If she does, Hoyle will face Republican Alek Skarlatos in the general election in November, with the winner replacing DeFazio.
“I believe we benefit from having Peter DeFazio,” Hoyle said. “He’s a fighter and stands up for working people. I think I do much of the same.”
Hoyle is quick to point out she is the only candidate in the race that has won a race higher than school board. Before winning the statewide labor commissioner’s seat, she served in the Legislature, where she was the majority leader of the Democrat caucus.
Serving in the Legislature at a time where the House was split almost evenly helped Hoyle learn to work with both parties to get things done.
“I was an effective enough legislator that when I ran for labor commissioner, I had support from both business and labor,” Hoyle said. “I won both Coos and Curry counties.”
Hoyle said during the campaign her focus has been on letting voters see who she is and what she believes.
“What we’ve done is focus on what my message is going to be in the general and primary,” she said. “You don’t change your tone because of what room you’re in.”
Hoyle said her experience in the legislature and as labor commissioner make her the best person to represent the district.
“We need somebody who understands public policy to meet with federal agencies,” she said. “I know how to do that.”
Hoyle said visiting conservative areas like Coos and Curry counties does not intimidate her, pointing our her dad was a pro-life Democrat and her mom a pro-choice Republican.
“I grew up with people that had differences, but you can get past that,” she said. “My dad was a legislator in New Hampshire. When i got elected, my dad said, ‘your job is to represent everyone.’ I came from a town like Coos Bay. It was an old mill town. So I have a spot in my heart for people like that."
Hoyle said she fully supports plans to build a shipping port facility in the Port of Coos Bay as well as the potential of having an offshore wind farm between Coos Bay and Brookings.
“I’m working with Congressman DeFazio and people of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee to make sure the jobs have not only good labor standards, but good approach standards,” she said. “When I talk to people, they want jobs so their kids can stay here.”
Hoyle would also like to see manufacturing jobs return to Oregon, jobs that pay living wages and provide good benefits.
“I think we should stay involved in manufacturing here so we can build the things we need,” she said.
While there is a crowded field in the primary, Hoyle said she believes her experience makes her the best candidate on the Democrat side.
“I have a lot of these relationships with federal agencies and especially the Oregon delegation,” she said. “I’ve worked with Senator Wyden and Senator Merkley. That’s why they endorsed me. Out of anyone who’s running, I have far more experience and competency and know what needs to be done.”
