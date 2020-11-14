Roseburg police and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office are investigating homemade explosive devices that were located in the parking lot of Roseburg High School on Thursday.
According to a press release from the Roseburg Police Department, a custodian at the high school located the suspicious objects just before 5 p.m. Thursday. At the time, approximately 20 staff members and 60 students were on campus. All were evacuated from the campus while police investigated.
The items were described as small, homemade devices likely made from altered fireworks. While Roseburg police, sheriff's deputies and Roseburg fire blocked access to the school, the Oregon State Explosives Unit was contacted and responded from Medford. Roseburg police said while there were rumors that the devices were pipe bombs, that was not accurate. No explosives were found inside the school.
Roseburg Superintendent Jared Cordon said the district appreciates the response from law enforcement.
“We would like to express our gratitude to the Roseburg Police Department, Roseburg Fire Department, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and Oregon State Police Explosives Unit for their quick response to the situation at RHS. We deeply value our partnership with these agencies,” Cordon said. “We would also like to recognize the actions of our high school staff members and administrators, who followed proper safety procedures to ensure everyone’s safety.”
